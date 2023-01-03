Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi: “I’ve been writing and recording”

Tony Iommi has revealed in a New Year’s message that he is gearing up to write and record a new solo album.

The musician shared the news in an almost-eight-minute video on his YouTube account on 1st January. “It’s been a good year for me, 2022, in parts anyway,” Iommi said. “I’ve been writing and recording. I’m having a new studio built, which I’m really pleased about. Well, actually, the studio is built, and it’s almost ready to go; I’m just waiting for some equipment.”

The guitarist also confirmed that Black Sabbath’s Tony Martin-era albums will be reissued in 2023. “Of course, we’re gonna have the Tony Martin box set and Cozy Powell and Neil Murray,” he explained. “And I’m looking forward to that, because a lot of people have asked about that, which is great. They wanted to see when it’s coming out, when it’s coming out.”

Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne have had a long-standing relationship and Osbourne recently said that he’d be happy to work with Iommi again, though not on any new Black Sabbath music. The pair featured on Osbourne’s latest solo record ‘Patient Number 9’ and reunited on-stage to perform Sabbath’s classic single ‘Paranoid’ at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Birmingham last summer.