Bleach Lab have shared their new single, ‘Indigo’

Bleach Lab have released a brand new single, ‘Indigo’.

The follow-up to three EPs – including last year’s ‘If You Only Feel It Once’ – the track is inspired by cinematic apologies.

Bassist Josh Longman explains: “I started writing this with the chorus first and without a track for it in mind at the time. I liked the idea of an 80s movie where there’s a man trying to apologise and get his girl back by playing music out of a boombox while she sits on the window ledge. I thought it’s funny that it’s romanticised in film but it would never happen in real life. So I tried to play on that a bit and relate it to repetition and how it would look like if it happened today.”

Check it out below.