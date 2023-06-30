Bleach Lab have shared a new single, ‘Smile For Me’.

It’s the latest cut from their debut album, ‘Lost In A Rush of Emptiness’. Produced by Catherine Marks and due 22nd September via Nettwerk, the full-length has already seen the release of teaser singles ‘Counting Empties’ and ‘All Night’.

On the new single, frontperson Jenna Kyle shares: “Lyrically, This was one of the most empowering but challenging songs to write on the album. The theme for ‘Smile For Me’ is of my own experience of sexual harassment, as well as experiences I know far too many women suffer themselves. Something I hear so often as a woman in public is being told to ‘cheer up, love’, if I’m not immediately, positively responsive to an unknown person’s advances. It’s completely deflating, infuriating and humiliating. The lyrics are intentionally directed at the culprits and offenders, words I would be too afraid to say in the moment if not for fear of the reaction.”

Check it out below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads: