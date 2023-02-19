Bleak Soul’s Ben Langford-Bliss reunites with former As It Is bandmate Patty Walters for new track ‘Nostalgia’

Former As It Is guitarist Ben Langford-Biss and the band’s frontman Patty Walters have reunited for their first new music together since 2018, new single called ‘Nostalgia’.

Ben, who now makes music as Bleak Soul, commented on his departure from As It Is and reunion with Patty: “So many friendships end when bands part ways or members leave. I never had that with As It Is. Last year especially Patty and I started hanging out more again because the pandemic and our respective touring schedules meant we hadn’t in a while.”

He continued to describe the inspiration behind the single: “I had written a song during lockdown when life was pretty dark, and I was especially nostalgic for days in my old band with friends I miss, out seeing the world. Thoughts of the past were better than the present. It wasn’t particularly good for my mental health so the line ‘nostalgia is the enemy of progress’ was born. I especially missed bringing an idea to Patty and had a clear vision for his part, so for this song especially it only felt right to ask him to be involved and finish it together.”

Ben also shared an Easter egg for fans: “Extra emo points for anyone that notices the Jimmy Eat World reference in the chorus – that band blocked out the noise and soundtracked me getting to sleep on buses over the years.”

You can check out Bleak Soul’s ‘Nostalgia’ below.