blink-182’s Tom DeLonge is promising “the best album we’ve ever made”

blink-182 fans have good reason to get excited for 2023! With the original lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker reunited, the band is embarking on a massive world tour and have been hard at work recording a new album.

Tom DeLonge recently took to social media to share the exciting news that their upcoming album will be the best they’ve ever created.

The band has been working on the album for several months, and Travis Barker’s drum tech Daniel Jensen recently shared a post about the progress of the record. “I’ve been in the studio all week working on the new blink-182 album w/ Travis Barker and it’s coming out awesome!” he posted in December. “I really think blink fans are going to love it.”

Tom DeLonge echoed Jensen’s enthusiasm for the album, writing, “This is the best album we’ve ever made. Buckle up. I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all, close friends.”

While a specific release date has yet to be announced, Tom DeLonge recently said that the album would be “coming in a few months.” With the band’s enthusiasm for the record and the long-awaited reunion of the original lineup, fans of blink-182 can look forward to a truly unforgettable 2023.