Bloc Party and KennyHoopla have teamed up for a new single, ‘Keep It Rolling’

Bloc Party have released a new single.

‘Keep It Rolling (Feat. KennyHoopla)’ is their first-ever artist collaboration, and it follows on from the band’s recent single ‘High Life’ and 2022 album ‘Alpha Games’.

“I’ve been a fan of Kenny’s for a while now, so when he came to London I jumped at the chance of getting in the studio together,” says frontman Kele Okereke. “We wrote a bunch of songs in one afternoon and ‘Keep It Rolling’ was one of those ideas. I always felt quite attached to that idea so I decided I would like to bring it to Bloc Party, so we turned it into a song. It was all very organic.”

KennyHoopla adds: “I’ve always been a huge Bloc Party fan so this was a bucket list collab for me. I hardly do any features, so if I do one, it’s always for family. I’m happy to call Kele a friend and it was amazing to get to do a song together.”

Check out the single below.