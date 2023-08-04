Blood Command have released a new single.

‘The Plague On Both Your Houses’ is from the band’s recently-announced new album. ‘World Domination’ will be released on 29th September via Hassle and Loyal Blood Records, and has already been teased by recent singles ‘Decades’ and ‘Losing Faith’, plus the title-track.

The band comment: “Like various underground religious groups throughout history, Blood Command’s ever growing following, The Awaketeam, is rising around the globe, and we are not stopping until World Domination. So keep your eyes peeled for purple shrouds, three stripes and black and white sneakers.”

Check out the new single below.