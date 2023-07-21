Bob Vylan have released a new single, ‘Dream Big’.

Their first new material since their single ‘The Delicate Nature’ from 2022, it features Bobby Vylan‘s daughter, nieces and nephews.

“As I see them growing and finding things they’re passionate about, it reminds me how important it is to continue having those childlike dreams of what we can accomplish in our lives,” he explains.

“Growing up, dreaming of making some kind of positive change in the world or doing something you love wasn’t presented as a realistic option. Working class people are often too focused on getting by to have the luxury of “dreaming big”, fortunately, I was delusional. And we want to encourage that “delusional” belief in oneself to accomplish whatever they want to in this world.

“We want to inspire people to achieve what they truly wish to achieve. We come from places and lifestyles that don’t encourage that. At a very young age, my path was thought to be set out for me. The school-to-prison pipeline that people talk about was something I was travelling through. I’m just fortunate that I was able to find another exit before I reached the other side of that pipeline. Other people I grew up with weren’t so lucky.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour this November.