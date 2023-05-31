Bob Vylan have booked a new headline tour for November

Bob Vylan have announced a new tour.

The run – which follows the release of their recent album ‘Bob Vylan Presents: The Price Of Life’ – will see the London two-piece joined by Kid Bookie and Panic Shack.

“We’ve been locked away making new music and now it’s time to get back on stage where we belong in front of the people that we love,” Bobby Vylan comments. “We’re excited to share new music with people live before anybody else gets to hear it and we’re joined by two incredible bands that are going to make this a tour to remember.”

The details are:

NOVEMBER

8 Limelight 2, Belfast

9 Whelan’s, Dublin

12 Junction 1, Cambridge

13 Stylus, Leeds

14 Garage, Glasgow

16 Boiler Shop, Newcastle

17 O2 Ritz, Manchester

18 O2 Institute, Birmingham

20 Rock City, Newcastle

21 SWX, Bristol

22 Engine Rooms, Southampton

24 Chalk, Brighton

25 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 2nd June.