Bob Vylan have booked a new headline tour for November

Bob Vylan have announced a new tour.
The run – which follows the release of their recent album ‘Bob Vylan Presents: The Price Of Life’ – will see the London two-piece joined by Kid Bookie and Panic Shack.
“We’ve been locked away making new music and now it’s time to get back on stage where we belong in front of the people that we love,” Bobby Vylan comments. “We’re excited to share new music with people live before anybody else gets to hear it and we’re joined by two incredible bands that are going to make this a tour to remember.”
The details are:
NOVEMBER
8 Limelight 2, Belfast
9 Whelan’s, Dublin
12 Junction 1, Cambridge
13 Stylus, Leeds
14 Garage, Glasgow
16 Boiler Shop, Newcastle
17 O2 Ritz, Manchester
18 O2 Institute, Birmingham
20 Rock City, Newcastle
21 SWX, Bristol
22 Engine Rooms, Southampton
24 Chalk, Brighton
25 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
Tickets go on general sale on Friday 2nd June.