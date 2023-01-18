boygenius have returned with three singles and news of a debut album

boygenius have returned with the release of three singles and news of an album.

‘the record’ will be released via Interscope Records on 31st March, and is previewed by a trio of new tracks, ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’, and ‘True Blue.’

The trio – Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus – released a self-produced, self-titled EP back in 2018. This new drop is the first new music since 2020, when they released a handful of demos from the recording sessions for the EP to raise money for charitable organizations in their respective hometowns on behalf of the Downtown Women’s Center of Los Angeles, OUTMemphis, and Mutual Aid Distribution Richmond.

The long-awaited album is produced and written by boygenius. It was recorded at Shangri-la Studios in Malibu, California.

The tracklisting reads:

Without You Without Them

$20

Emily I’m Sorry

True Blue

Cool About It

Not Strong Enough

Revolution 0

Leonard Cohen

Satanist

We’re In Love

Anti-Curse

Letter To An Old Poet