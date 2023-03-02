boygenius have shared a new single, ‘Not Strong Enough’.

Following up on singles ‘$20’, ‘Emily, I’m Sorry’ and ‘True Blue’, it’s the latest preview of their upcoming debut album ‘the record’, set for release on 31st March.

boygenius, made up of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, released their debut self-titled EP back in 2018. The trio will be performing in the UK this summer, with two shows announced in London and Halifax. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, 3rd March.

You can check out ‘Not Strong Enough’ below: