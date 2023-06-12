Bring Me The Horizon are going to release their new album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’ in September, followed by a UK tour

Bring Me The Horizon have announced a new album and a UK tour.
The news follows their headline set at Download this past weekend, and follows the release of their early teaser singles ‘LosT’ and ‘AmEN!’.
The album, ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’, will be released on 15th September via Sony/RCA, with the UK & Ireland tour taking place next year.
The tour will visit:
JANUARY
9 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
10 Bournemouth, BIC
12 Birmingham, Utilita Arena
13 Manchester, AO Arena
14 Glasgow, OVO Arena
16 Newcastle, Utilita Arena
17 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
19 Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
20 London, O2 Arena
23 Dublin, 3 Arena