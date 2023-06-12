Bring Me The Horizon are going to release their new album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’ in September, followed by a UK tour

Bring Me The Horizon have announced a new album and a UK tour.

The news follows their headline set at Download this past weekend, and follows the release of their early teaser singles ‘LosT’ and ‘AmEN!’.

The album, ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’, will be released on 15th September via Sony/RCA, with the UK & Ireland tour taking place next year.

The tour will visit:

JANUARY

9 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

10 Bournemouth, BIC

12 Birmingham, Utilita Arena

13 Manchester, AO Arena

14 Glasgow, OVO Arena

16 Newcastle, Utilita Arena

17 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

19 Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 London, O2 Arena

23 Dublin, 3 Arena