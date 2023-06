Bring Me The Horizon has released a new single, ‘AmEN!’.

The surprise new track features Lil Uzi Vert and Daryl Palumbo (of Glassjaw and Head Automatica), and follows on from ‘LosT’, ‘DiE4u’ and ‘Strangers’.

It arrives ahead of their headline slot at next week’s Download (Friday, 9th June), too.

Check it out below.