Broadside have teamed up with Josh Roberts from Magnolia Park for their new single, ‘Bang’.

A track about facing your inner demons, it’s out now via SharpTone Records ahead of their US tour dates, which kick off later this week.

Vocalist Oliver Baxxter shares: “‘Bang’ is a song about feeling like you’re living in a haunted body. It’s a representation of the lifelong battle with our own mind. Eventually you turn around and embrace that it all comes to an end.”

Check it out below.