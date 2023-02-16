Bully enlists Soccer Mommy for a brand new single, ‘Lose You’ – listen

Bully and Soccer Mommy have come together for a collaborative single, ‘Lose You’.

Talking about the collaboration, Bully’s Alicia Bognanno says: “When ‘Lose You’ came about it was the first time I’ve considered having someone else sing on a Bully song. I love Sophie’s voice and have always admired everything she does so to me it was a no brainer. Watching her soar out of the Nashville scene and dominate indie music world wide has been a joy.

“Writing ‘Lose You’ was a way for me to work through the pain and reality of impermanence,” she continues. “It doesn’t make it any easier but reflection is often followed by growth and to me that’s what life is all about.”

