Bury Tomorrow have shared a new song ‘Heretic’, featuring Loz Taylor of While She Sleeps

Bury Tomorrow have shared a new single, ‘Heretic’, featuring While She Sleeps frontman Loz Taylor.

The track is a taster of the band’s forthcoming seventh album, ‘The Seventh Sun’, which is set to land on 31st March via Music For Nations.

Speaking about the track, Bury Tomorrow frontman Dani Winter-Bates explains: “Heretic is here, and we knew from day one of recording that this song was something we wanted the world to hear immediately. It’s right up there with the most aggressive and visceral tracks on the album, with an inherently dark feel, both lyrically and musically, which allowed us to delve into some of the more brutal elements of The Seventh Sun. All in all, we’re extremely proud to showcase this track and can’t wait to see what people think.”

On the collaboration with Taylor, he continues: “From the off, we knew this song merited a guest vocal spot, and Loz Taylor of While She Sleeps sprang to our minds straightaway. Already an absolute legend in our eyes, working with him on this track has only confirmed that status further. His voice incorporated perfectly and has undoubtedly taken the song to the next level – we couldn’t be happier.”

Bury Tomorrow will also join While She Sleeps as special guests when the former play London’s Alexandra Palace on 23rd September.

‘Heretic’ comes alongside a new video, which you can check out below.