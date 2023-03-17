Bury Tomorrow have shared a new single, ‘Begin Again’

Bury Tomorrow have dropped a new single, ‘Begin Again’.

It’s the latest cut from their upcoming new album, ‘The Seventh Sun’. The record is set for release on 31st March via Music For Nations.

Speaking about the track, guitarist Kristan Dawson says it’s “representative of the change we have all faced in the past few years. It represents an element of renewal and appreciation of where we have been as a band and where we are yet to go. Musically, it serves as a contrast to the heaviness we have presented in the first three singles, but packs a punch in a more positive way.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:



1) The Seventh Sun

2) Abandon Us

3) Begin Again

4) Forced Divide

5) Boltcutter

6) Wrath

7) Majesty

8) Heretic

9) Recovery?

10) Care

11) The Carcass King