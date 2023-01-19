Calva Louise have shared a new track, ‘Third Class Citizen’

Calva Louise have just released their new single, ‘Third Class Citizen’.

It’s is the first single taken from their upcoming EP, ‘Over The Threshold’, which will be released later this year.

Vocalist and guitarist Jess Allanic explains, “Third Class Citizen is about the never-ending struggle to become masters of our own destiny by merging the real, the imagined and the dreamed”.

The track is accompanied by an otherworldly music video that was animated and directed by Jess, which you can check out below.