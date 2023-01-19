Can’t Swim have announced a new album for March

Can’t Swim have announced a new album.

‘Thanks But No Thanks’ will be released on 3rd March via Pure Noise Records, preceded by lead single ‘me vs me vs all of y’all’, which arrived with a video directed by Danny Rico and Mike Brown.

Lead singer Chris LoPorto says: “This was honestly the most fun we’ve ever had making an album. We’ve reached a point as a band where we’re able to stop overthinking and instead just do what feels right. I think it’s brought a lot of joy back into our music.”

“‘me vs me vs all of y’all’ is one of the more personal songs I’ve ever written,” he adds. “Though the music is upbeat and poppy sounding, the lyrics talk about questioning my life and the decisions I’ve made. Looking back on the last 7 years of being in Can’t Swim and asking myself if there was a better way. Listing a few of my favorite artists and comparing myself to their success. Missing my little cousins grow up, my friends getting married and being broke as fuck haha. Also exposing that it isn’t so glamorous constantly being on stage and seeing every mistake you make through the camera lens of strangers.”

The album’s tracklisting reads:

Nowhere, Ohio

“can you help me?”

me vs me vs all y’all

met u the day the world ended

yer paradox i’m paradigm

i heard they found you face down inside your living room

ELIMINATE

i’ve never paid a toll on the garden state parkway

even my anger has issues

thx but no thx