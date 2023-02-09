Can’t Swim have shared their new single, ‘Nowhere, Ohio’

Can’t Swim have released a new single, ‘Nowhere, Ohio’.

It’s a cut from their upcoming album ‘Thanks But No Thanks’ , which will be released on 3rd March via Pure Noise Records, and has already been preceded by lead single ‘me vs me vs all of y’all’.

Lead singer Chris LoPorto says: “‘Nowhere, Ohio’ is a song I wrote while driving another band’s tour bus for a month. Crazy long overnight drives by myself where your thoughts become your worst enemy. I’ve spent the last decade of my life on tour and constantly in motion, the lyrics are a summary of those feelings. So many nights you don’t know how far you’ll make it on the drive or where you’ll be sleeping, which describes the title ‘Nowhere, Ohio.’”

Check out the new single below.

The album’s tracklisting reads:

Nowhere, Ohio

“can you help me?”

me vs me vs all y’all

met u the day the world ended

yer paradox i’m paradigm

i heard they found you face down inside your living room

ELIMINATE

i’ve never paid a toll on the garden state parkway

even my anger has issues

thx but no thx