Cardi B brought in the new year with a blast through Fall Out Boy’s ‘Sugar We’re Goin Down’

Cardi B celebrated the new year in a way that would make her teenage self proud.

While at the E11even nightclub in Miami on New Year’s Eve, Cardi showed off her inner emo by belting a few lines of Fall Out Boy‘s 2005 scene classic ‘Sugar We’re Goin Down’. Her legions of drunken fans joined her in singing the beginning of the song, which quickly went viral on social media.

@iamcardib singing @falloutboy is exactly what I needed to start 2023 😍 pic.twitter.com/G4ePAicWuL — Fall Out Boy Daily (@FOBDaily) January 3, 2023

Cardi B’s appreciation for the 00s scene is no secret. Last year, she tweeted her admiration for My Chemical Romance, linking to their song “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” and saying that “they don’t make music like this anymore”. She also shared photos of her teenage self sporting very era-appropriate accessories, including lip and eyebrow rings and a beanie.