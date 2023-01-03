Casey have shared a “more considered and refined” new track, ‘Atone’

Casey have dropped a brand-new single, ‘Atone’.

The song is the second release from the band since their surprise return late last year with their comeback track ‘Great Grief’.

Vocalist Tom Weaver explains that Atone is a song about “the nuances of heartache” and how “with age, the collective weight of small unspoken feelings grow heavy, leveraging distance that could be consoled with a conversation – but often isn’t”.

“Sonically we wanted to position it closer to the raw, impassioned sound that fans often associate with our first record,” he continues, “but also demonstrate a level of maturity and progression that aligns with how the lyrical sentiment has changed over time. Rather than just being angsty and lamenting for the sake of it, we wanted the song to be more considered and refined.”

Casey are set to hit the road this month. You can catch them at:

January

12 Bristol The Fleece

13 Manchester Club Academy

14 London Garage

15 London Garage

18 Oberhausen Kulttempel

19 Oberhausen Kulttempel

20 Leipzig Conne Island