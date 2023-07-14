Caskets have shared a new cut from their upcoming album – check out ‘Believe’

Caskets have released a new single, ‘Believe’.

It’s a cut from their recently-announced new album, ‘Reflections’. The full-length is set for release on 11th August.

Speaking of the track, frontman Matt Flood says: “’Believe’ is a song about realising and recognising your own worth. It’s about letting go of the toxicity in your life and making that step forward. Believe in yourself and the choices you’re making. Even if the path doesn’t seem clear right now, they’ll get you where you want to be.”

Check out the new single below.