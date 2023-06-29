Caskets have shared a new cut from their upcoming album – check out ‘Better Way Out’

Caskets have released a new single, ‘Better Way Out’.

It’s a cut from their recently-announced new album, ‘Reflections’. The full-length is set for release on 11th August.

Speaking of the track, frontman Matt Flood says: “Better Way Out is a song that relates to suicidal thoughts and tendencies. It’s a song about noticing and understanding the trials and tribulations of life, about rising above the feelings of depression and anxiety and knowing your self worth. To have somebody say that they see you and they hear you, or to have a community by your side while you go through these daily battles isn’t something afforded to everybody. So many of us can blindly walk through the barriers that we build inside our heads, alone without a shoulder to cry on or a friend to lend an ear.”



”No matter what you’ve been through and might still be going through… there are always routes out of your situation,” he adds. “You are strong, you are beautiful, you are loved and you are enough. Don’t walk that road alone. We all need each other.”

Check out the new single below.