Caskets are celebrating their album release with a new video for ‘In The Silence’

Caskets have released a new video for ‘In The Silence’.

It’s a cut from their just-released new album, ‘Reflections’, which is out today (Friday, 11th August).

Speaking of the track, frontman Matt Flood says: “In The Silence relates to forms of addiction, the feeling that there’s no way out of a never ending cycle, finding that next ‘hit’ and then hating yourself for it.”

“You see your dreams fly away before your very eyes,” he continues, “whilst knowing it’s completely your fault that it has come to this. But, there is always a chance of redemption, you can overcome the evils of substance abuse. You can resolve your hate and let go of the things that are holding you back and plunging you into these scenarios. You are not alone in this. I myself have fallen into this hole over and over again. I have been in that silence and I have overcome many of my demons. It starts with you and your will to want to climb out.”

Check out the new single below.