Cassyette has released her first music of the year, explosive new single ‘BOOM’

Cassyette has released a new single.
‘BOOM’ arrives ahead of an imminent headline tour, kicking off on 10th March in Liverpool as part of an eight-date UK stint before heading to France, Germany and beyond.
This European tour will be one of the first chances for fans to hear Cassyette perform tracks off her debut mixtape, ‘Sad Girl’ released late last year, live.
“I made Boom whilst I was having a manic episode,” she explains. “I had gone into mania that morning and wanted to write about what it feels like for me. Experiencing extreme highs and lows can be so draining, so writing this felt like scratching an itch that can’t be scratched.”
Check it out below.
The tour details are:
MARCH
10 Hangar 34 – Liverpool, UK
12 O2 Academy 2 – Birmingham, UK
13 Chalk – Brighton, UK
15 Stylus – Leeds, UK
16 Riverside – Newcastle, UK
18 Garage – Glasgow, UK
20 Rescue Rooms – Nottingham, UK
22 Electric Ballroom – London, UK
26 La Boule Noire – Paris, France
28 Luxor – Cologne, Germany
29 Lido – Berlin, Germany
31 Headcrash – Hamburg, Germany
APRIL
01 Café Lesse – Prague, Czech Republic
03 Fierwerk – Munich, Germany
04 Kofmehl – Solothurn, Switzerland
06 Circolo Magnolia – Milan, Italy