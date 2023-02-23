Cassyette has released her first music of the year, explosive new single ‘BOOM’

Cassyette has released a new single.

‘BOOM’ arrives ahead of an imminent headline tour, kicking off on 10th March in Liverpool as part of an eight-date UK stint before heading to France, Germany and beyond.

This European tour will be one of the first chances for fans to hear Cassyette perform tracks off her debut mixtape, ‘Sad Girl’ released late last year, live.

“I made Boom whilst I was having a manic episode,” she explains. “I had gone into mania that morning and wanted to write about what it feels like for me. Experiencing extreme highs and lows can be so draining, so writing this felt like scratching an itch that can’t be scratched.”

The tour details are:

MARCH

10 Hangar 34 – Liverpool, UK

12 O2 Academy 2 – Birmingham, UK

13 Chalk – Brighton, UK

15 Stylus – Leeds, UK

16 Riverside – Newcastle, UK

18 Garage – Glasgow, UK

20 Rescue Rooms – Nottingham, UK

22 Electric Ballroom – London, UK

26 La Boule Noire – Paris, France

28 Luxor – Cologne, Germany

29 Lido – Berlin, Germany

31 Headcrash – Hamburg, Germany

APRIL

01 Café Lesse – Prague, Czech Republic

03 Fierwerk – Munich, Germany

04 Kofmehl – Solothurn, Switzerland

06 Circolo Magnolia – Milan, Italy