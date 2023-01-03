Cavetown has announced an inaugural NYC benefit concert for his non-profit organisation This Is Home Project

Cavetown has announced the inaugural benefit concert for his non-profit organisation, This Is Home Project.

The show, set to take place on 11th January at Racket in New York City, will feature performances by Cavetown, mxmtoon, Chloe Moriondo, Cafuné, Penelope Scott, Yot Club, Sydney Rose, and Spookyghostboy. All profits from the event will be donated to New Alternatives, a New York City charity focused on ending homelessness for LGBTQIA+ youth.

This Is Home Project was founded by Cavetown in October 2022, with the mission of increasing access to LGBTQIA+ related physical and mental healthcare, safe housing, and more. Through the project, Cavetown aims to provide funding to foundations dedicated to helping LGBTQIA+ youth in need, with a plan to donate at least $1 million over the next three years.

This past November, Cavetown released his fifth studio album, ‘Worm Food’.