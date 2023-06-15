CHAI have unveiled a new album, single and November tour

CHAI have announced a new album.

The self-titled record is set for release on 22nd September via Sub Pop, preceded by new single ‘Para Para’ and accompanied by a November tour of the UK and Europe.

“There’s not a deep meaning to that song, it’s really just about the dance,” vocalist/keyboardist MANA says of the new track. “As long as you can feel the two-step, any dance is possible! Let your body just move to your dancing heart ♡ When your body moves to the beat of your heart, you’ll realize that the world is smaller than you think, and all your problems are easier than they seem. ‘Cause two-step and music is the best way to communicate in this world ♡ Let it START! CHAI’s two-step dance music.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

NOVEMBER

1 Berlin, DE @ Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin

3 Paris, FR @ Badaboum

5 Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuis (Paradiso Noord)

6 Brussels, BE @ Botanique – The Rotonde

8 Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

9 Brighton, UK @ Patterns

10 London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

12 Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)

13 Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

15 Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

16 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

The album’s full tracklisting reads: