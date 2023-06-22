Charly Bliss have returned with a new single, ‘You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore’

Charly Bliss have returned with new music.

It marks their first track drop since 2019’s ‘Young Enough’ and its subsequent ‘Supermoon’ EP – ‘You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore’.

“I moved to Australia and felt a million miles away from who I had been in New York. Like I had been reborn happy, carefree, and slightly less pale,” explains Eva Hendricks.

“I was convinced that I had totally bypassed the ‘wherever you go, there you are’ thing. Lexapro also helped. I think this song is a farewell to how sad and tortured I felt during the Young Enough album cycle. It’s like the ‘fuck it!’ that you earn after burning your entire life down and starting over. Sam sent me the track and it felt exactly as joyous and silly and giddy as I felt inside. It came together quickly and set the tone for a new CB era.”

You can check out ‘You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore’ below.