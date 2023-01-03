Chase Atlantic have announced a new venue and dates for this month’s sold-out London shows

Chase Atlantic have announced new dates and a venue change for their three sold-out shows in London next week.

The dates were originally set to take place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, but have been rescheduled following the venue’s closure following the tragic deaths at an Asake show last month.

The shows will mark the band’s return to UK shores for the first time in three years, and will now take place at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on January 9th, 10th, and 13th.

A statement from the band reads:

London we’re coming to the Eventim Apollo get ready!!

Firstly, sorry for the radio silence – As most of you are already aware, due to events at O2 Academy Brixton a couple of weeks ago, our shows are no longer able to happen at that venue. We’ve been working with our team throughout the holidays to try and find a solution — this included moving to later dates, combining all three shows into one at a bigger venue etc. We’re aware some of you have booked flights and hotels to come and see us, so we’ve tried to keep things as close to what was originally planned as possible. The shows will now take place at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, on the below dates:

Jan 9th (rescheduled from 11th at Brixton)

Jan 10th (rescheduled from 12th at Brixton)

Jan 13th

How this affects each of you will depend on which show you booked for and the type of ticket you booked (standing/seated etc). You will contacted by your ticket agent in the next couple of days with detailed information, so please keep an eye on your inbox and read the email carefully. If you are no longer able to attend your show, you can request a refund before 50m on Thursday 5th January.

THE GOOD NEWS: we will be releasing more tickets for each show at 10am on FRIDAY, 6th JANUARY. We hope you understand the situation, and as many of you as possible will still be able to join us.”