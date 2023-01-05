Check out a brand new Sleep Token song, ‘Chokehold’

Sleep Token have unveiled a surprise new single, ‘Chokehold’.

The song marks the first new material release since their critically acclaimed second studio album, ‘This Place Will Become Your Tomb’, which came out in September of 2021.

The track comes with an animated video that depicts an big, scary, spider-slash-scorpion-king style monster with a great big axe, which also features on the cover artwork of the single. Enjoy your nightmares.

Sleep Token are about to embark on their biggest UK tour to date, kicking off in Birmingham on January 17th and wrapping up with a show at London’s Brixton Academy on the 21st. The dates read:

JANUARY

17 Birmingham O2 Academy

18 Glasgow Barrowlands

19 Manchester Albert Hall

21 Bristol Academy

22 London Brixton Academy