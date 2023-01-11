Check out ZULU’s latest new album taster, ‘Where I’m From’

ZULU are set to release their debut album, ‘A New Tomorrow’ on 3rd March, and they’re ramping up the excitement by sharing another exciting taster, ‘Where I’m From’.
The track features Soul Glo’s Pierce Jordan and Playytime’s Obioma Ugonna, and also includes a comedic appearance by Eric Andre in the accompanying video.
ZULU are scheduled to head to the UK later this year for Outbreak Fest 2023, where they’ll be sharing the stage with the likes of Denzel Curry, Converge, Code Orange and more.
‘Where I’m From’ follows the previously released lead single, ‘Fakin’ Tha Funk (You Get Did)’
Here’s the full tracklist for A New Tomorrow:
Africa
For Sista Humphrey
Our Day Is Now
Music To Driveby
Where I’m From (Ft. Pierce Jordan & Obioma Ugonna)
Fakin’ Tha Funk (You Get Did)
Shine Eternally
Must I Only Share My Pain
Lyfe Az A Shorty Shun B So Ruff
From Tha Gods To Earth
Créme De Cassis By Aleisia Miller & Precious Tucker
We’re More Than This
52 Fatal Strikes (Ft. Paris Roberts)
Divine Intervention
Who Jah Bless No One Curse