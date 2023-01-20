Chelsea Grin have premiered a new song, ‘Sing To The Grave’

Chelsea Grin are set to drop the second half of their double album, ‘Suffer In Heaven’. The album, which is a sequel to the previously released ‘Suffer In Hell’, is due out on March 17th.

To give fans a preview of what to expect, the band has just released a new track from the record; ‘Sing To The Grave’.

The track list for “Suffer In Heaven” includes 8 tracks, including the single, ‘Leave With Us’, ‘Orc March’ featuring Dustin Mitchell of Filth, ‘Fathomless Maw’, ‘Soul Slave’, ‘The Mind of God’, ‘Yhorm The Giant’, and ‘The Path To Suffering’.

You can check out ‘Sing To The Grave’ below.