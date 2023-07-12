Cherry Glazerr has announced a new album for September, ‘I Don’t Want You Anymore’

Cherry Glazerr has announced a new album, ‘I Don’t Want You Anymore’.

Described by frontwoman Clementine Creevy as a “mature” album, it’s due out on 29th September via Secretly Canadian, teased by single ‘Soft Like a Flower’.

“It’s a real ‘losing your fucking shit’ kind’ve vibe,” she says of the single. “I wanted this album to be just heart and soul. Completely exposed. It’s also a little bit about loving the anguish and toxicity that comes with being ruined by another person. Letting go and submitting to them but then catching yourself becoming too much like them.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: