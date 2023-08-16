Cherry Glazerr has released a new single, ‘Ready For You’.

It’s a cut from not-long-announced new album, ‘I Don’t Want You Anymore’. Described by frontwoman Clementine Creevy as a “mature” album, it’s due out on 29th September via Secretly Canadian, and has already been teased by single ‘Soft Like a Flower’.

“‘Ready For You’ is about being so ashamed of yourself that you can’t look people in the eye,” she says, “and it’s also about pushing people away because of being scared of hurting them with your own bullshit. Sometimes I feel scared about infecting people with my own troubles, and I just want to hide because then I can save them from myself. This song helps me move through it and confront those feelings of inadequacy, I hope it does that for other people too.”

Check out the new single below.