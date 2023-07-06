Cherym have teamed up with Derry FC footballers for their new ‘Taking Up Sports’ video

Cherym are back with their new single, ‘Taking Up Sports’.

Filmed at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, the clip features Jordan McEneff, Sadou Diallo and Cameron McJannet from the Derry FC football team.

Vocalist/guitarist Hannah Richardson says: “‘Taking Up Sports’ is a love song about a time when I had a huge crush on the sporty girl who played football—even though I myself am not sporty or athletic in any way, shape, or form—and about hilariously attempting to join the football team just to get close to this person.

“It’s an ode to the self-proclaimed stragglers who used to get their friends to forge notes for them so they could get out of double P.E, but it’s also a little nod to the WLW community and a reminder of the ridiculous lengths we’ll go to sometimes for the person we think is worth it.”

Check out the video below. The Derry-based Northern Irish trio will tour in October, with summer sets at TRUCK, Rebellion, High Tide and more.