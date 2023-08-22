Citizen have released a new single, ‘Hyper Trophy’

Citizen are back with a new single, ‘Hyper Trophy’.

It’s an early teaser from their upcoming album ‘Calling The Dogs’, set for release on 6th October and followed by a UK tour that kicks off on 6th February at St Lukes Church, Glasgow.

On the making of the video, guitarist Mason Mercer shares: “Using infrared and thermal imaging, we filmed on a pitch black desert ranch in SoCal in the middle of the night wrapping at 4am… We couldn’t see anything, but the camera could see everything. Our themes were kept purposefully ambiguous and left simply at ‘pursuit’ and ‘mission’.”

Singer Mat Kerekes adds of the track: “Sometimes, though you are trying hard to accomplish something, it can’t be done. This song is about a relentless pursuit of an objective, but still failing – which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. If you find something you love and pour everything you have into that, I find that admirable regardless of the outcome.”

Check out the new single below.

Catch the band on tour at the following:

FEBRUARY

6 St Lukes Church, Glasgow

7 Project House, Leeds

8 Electric Ballroom, London

9 SWX, Bristol

11 Berling, Germany – So36

12 Hamburg, Germany – Knust

13 Copenhagen, Denmark – Beta

15 Cologne, Germany – Club Volta

16 Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo