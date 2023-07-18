Citizen are back with a new single, ‘If You’re Lonely’.

It’s an early teaser from their upcoming album ‘Calling The Dogs’, set for release on 6th October and followed by a UK tour that kicks off on 6th February at St Lukes Church, Glasgow.

Lead singer Mat Kerekes says of the track: “I grew up around a narcissistic parent and absorbed a lot of that behaviour over time, negatively affecting people close to me. If You’re Lonely is about recognising that, growing from it, and becoming a reliable shoulder to lean on.”

Check out the new single below.

Catch the band on tour at the following:

FEBRUARY

6 St Lukes Church, Glasgow

7 Project House, Leeds

8 Electric Ballroom, London

9 SWX, Bristol

11 Berling, Germany – So36

12 Hamburg, Germany – Knust

13 Copenhagen, Denmark – Beta

15 Cologne, Germany – Club Volta

16 Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo