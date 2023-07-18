Citizen are back with a new single, ‘If You’re Lonely’.
It’s an early teaser from their upcoming album ‘Calling The Dogs’, set for release on 6th October and followed by a UK tour that kicks off on 6th February at St Lukes Church, Glasgow.
Lead singer Mat Kerekes says of the track: “I grew up around a narcissistic parent and absorbed a lot of that behaviour over time, negatively affecting people close to me. If You’re Lonely is about recognising that, growing from it, and becoming a reliable shoulder to lean on.”
Check out the new single below.
Catch the band on tour at the following:
FEBRUARY
6 St Lukes Church, Glasgow
7 Project House, Leeds
8 Electric Ballroom, London
9 SWX, Bristol
11 Berling, Germany – So36
12 Hamburg, Germany – Knust
13 Copenhagen, Denmark – Beta
15 Cologne, Germany – Club Volta
16 Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo