City and Colour has unveiled his new album, ‘The Love Still Held Me Near’

City and Colour has announced his new album, ‘The Love Still Held Me Near’.

The album news follows on from recent track drop ‘Meant To Be’, with the full-length set to be released on 31st March via Still Records, an imprint of Dine Alone Records. He’s also shared new single ‘Underground’, with a video directed by Michael Maxxis.

“The Love Still Held Me Near was born out of unimaginable loss and the subsequent journey through the grief and heartache that followed,” explains Dallas Green. “It’s about digging deep down into yourself and attempting to unearth hope and light in the things that can comfort you through those times. For me that has always been writing and recording music, so that’s exactly what I did.”

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

Meant to Be

Underground

Fucked it Up

The Love Still Held Me Near

A Little Mercy

Things We Choose to Care About

After Disaster

Without Warning

Hard, Hard Time

The Water is Coming

Bow Down to Love

Begin Again