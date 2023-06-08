CLT DRP have announced a new album for September, ‘Nothing Clever, Just Feelings’

CLT DRP have announced a new album, ‘Nothing Clever, Just Feelings’.

The Brighton trio’s second full-length will arrive on 8th September 2023 via Venn Records, preceded by the title-track and sets at Best Kept Secret, ArcTanGent and more this summer.

“This is the title track for a reason!” says vocalist Annie Dorrett. “Desperation, anger, confusion—ALL the feelings. I think I spent a lot of time when I was younger trying to be clever about lyrics. I wanted to try and be witty or something ‘mature’. As a younger woman in the industry, I felt like I wasn’t going to be taken seriously writing the way I did. I quickly realised that the music I listen to the most is nothing like that, so why would I try and emulate something I don’t even listen to? The lyrics I connect with are always straight forward emotions or familiar scenarios that I can identify right away when I first hear a song. Being present in the lyrics and emotions are important to me as a lyricist. I want you in the car with your friends screaming the lyrics at full blast cursing your ex! That’s what this song is supposed to do.”

Check out the new single below.