CLT DRP have released a new single and video, ‘I See My Body Through You’.

It’s a cut from the band’s recently-announced new album, ‘Nothing Clever, Just Feelings’. The Brighton trio’s second full-length will arrive on 8th September 2023 via Venn Records.

Vocalist Annie Dorrett says: “‘I See My Body Through You’ is probably one of the tracks we’re looking forward to putting out the most. The content of the song set against the visuals all came out perfectly. There’s a lot behind this song, different ways to interpret it, but the unsettling feeling and tension in the orchestration and in the video match up to the emotions that created this song in the first place—the emotions of being constantly on show, being objectified, and your own confidence being warped because of other people’s gaze. I think Alice heard the song and understood those feelings immediately, as most women do, and came up with some striking and strange concepts for the video. Working together, videographer Sam Morris captured Alice’s vision which led to this beautifully eerie video.”

Check out the new single below.