Coach Party have released a brand new single, ‘Born Leader’

Coach Party have debuted a brand new single, ‘Born Leader’.

It is the latest offering from their forthcoming debut album ‘Killjoy’, which is set for release on 8th September. It follows up on previous singles ‘All I Wanna Do Is Hate’ and ‘Micro Aggression’.

Speaking about ‘Born Leader’, Coach Party drummer and producer Guy Page says: “Sitting between two of our more thrashy tracks on the album, this song more calmly confronts how we can overthink the way others might view ourselves as a person, a friend, a partner, a public figure or whatever, and to let those thoughts influence who you think you should be, or encourage you to hide your true self to keep up a facade which likely only exists in your own head. But the truth is that those superficial efforts aren’t going to be what anyone really loves about you; it just feeds your own self doubt.”

Coach Party will embark on their maiden EU headline tour this autumn, accompanying their UK dates in September and October. The band have also just been announced for Glastonbury as part of the BBC Introducing stage lineup.

You can check out the lyric video for the track below.