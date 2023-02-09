Latest issue
Coach Party have shared their brand new single, ‘Micro Aggression’

Out now via Chess Club, it arrives alongside a video co-directed by previous collaborators Daniel Broadley (who directed previous Coach Party videos for ‘FLAG’ and ‘Weird Me Out’) and Martyna Bannister.

Speaking about the new single, Jess Eastwood says: “This song goes out to those whose sense of humour largely involves micro-dosing others with hurtful and oppressive comments, followed by a “woah I was only joking” when they’re called out on it. Seriously, just learn some actual funny jokes. People like that.”

Of the video, she adds: “It’s the first of our videos to be based purely on aesthetics, and without leaning on a storyline or specific location to lead the way. The energy and incredible creativity Daniel and Martyna brought was a joy to be a part of, and we are once again in awe of what minds like theirs can achieve with mere humans like us.”

Check out the new single below.

