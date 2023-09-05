Coach Party have shared a new debut album teaser track, ‘Be That Girl’

Coach Party have dropped a brand new track, ‘Be That Girl’.

Described as “their heaviest” to date, the song is taken from the band’s debut album ‘KILLJOY’, set to arrive on 8th September via Chess Club Records.

Drummer Guy Page says of the track: “We were touring a lot last year, so a big chunk of the writing for KILLJOY happened in hotel rooms, such as ‘Be That Girl’ of which the bulk was formed in a morning in Spain before heading out to play BBK Festival. It’s one of the more inward & self reflective songs on the record, and the one with the softest sonic edges. Retrospectively, it feels like a step closer to our early style as a band, which is nice.”

