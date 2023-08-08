Coach Party have shared a new debut album teaser track, ‘Parasite’

Coach Party have dropped a brand new track, ‘Parasite’.

Described as “their heaviest” to date, the song is taken from the band’s debut album ‘KILLJOY’, set to arrive on 8th September via Chess Club Records.

Speaking about the track, Coach Party’s Guy Page explains: “Everyone has those people in their lives that they’ll do anything to avoid. If you don’t, you might be one of those people, and this song is for you: the parasite in human form, whose sole purpose on this earth is to drain the energy, creativity and enthusiasm of generous people. When you see their name flash up on your phone, you genuinely consider eating it. As what is arguably our most heavy track on ‘KILLJOY’, the pace and sonics are a direct reflection of how irritating and soul-destroying these parasites are. Take our advice: starve them of your good vibes, and eventually they’ll move on.”

