Coach Party have shared a new debut album teaser track, ‘What’s The Point In Life’

Coach Party have debuted a brand new single, ‘What’s The Point In Life’.

It is the latest offering from their forthcoming debut album ‘Killjoy’, which is set for release on 8th September. It follows up on previous singles ‘All I Wanna Do Is Hate’, ‘Micro Aggression’ and ‘Born Leader’

Speaking about the track, Guy Page says: “At the last minute, we set out to write an opening track for KILLJOY, and “We’re All Gonna Die” as it was initially named, was almost fully formed that afternoon.

“It’s really not a negative sentiment, but is more our way of saying that life is for living. So, do what you wanna do, we’ll do what we wanna do, and then everyone’s happy. We ultimately share the same fate, so make your life your own.

Coach Party will embark on an EU headline tour this autumn, accompanying their UK dates in September and October.

Check out the new single below.