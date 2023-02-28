Coach Party have announced a new UK headline tour.

The news follows the release of their new single ‘Micro Aggression’, which is out now via Chess Club and “goes out to those whose sense of humour largely involves micro-dosing others with hurtful and oppressive comments, followed by a ‘woah I was only joking’.”

The tour will visit:

SEPTEMBER

26 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

27 The Cluny, Newcastle

28 The Caves, Edinburgh

29 Stereo, Glasgow

30 Gorilla, Manchester

OCTOBER

4 Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

5 Thekla, Bristol

6 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

7 Hangar 34, Liverpool

8 Bullingdon, Oxford

11 Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

12 Scala, London

13 Patterns, Brighton

Check out the new single below.