Coach Party have announced a new UK headline tour.
The news follows the release of their new single ‘Micro Aggression’, which is out now via Chess Club and “goes out to those whose sense of humour largely involves micro-dosing others with hurtful and oppressive comments, followed by a ‘woah I was only joking’.”
The tour will visit:
SEPTEMBER
26 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
27 The Cluny, Newcastle
28 The Caves, Edinburgh
29 Stereo, Glasgow
30 Gorilla, Manchester
OCTOBER
4 Castle & Falcon, Birmingham
5 Thekla, Bristol
6 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
7 Hangar 34, Liverpool
8 Bullingdon, Oxford
11 Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
12 Scala, London
13 Patterns, Brighton
Check out the new single below.