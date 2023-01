The Coachella 2023 line-up has been revealed, with headline sets from Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean.

The US event – which runs from 14th-16th and 21st-23rd April – will also host sets from Knocked Loose, Scowl, The Linda Lindas, Ashnikko, YUNGBLUD, Soul Glo, $uicideboy$, Ethel Cain, Destroy Boys, Boygenius, and Fousheé.

Tickets are on sale now, visit coachella.com for more information.