Code Orange have announced their new album with teaser single ‘Take Shape (Feat. Billy Corgan)’

Code Orange have announced a new album.

‘The Above’ – self-produced by the band’s Jami Morgan and Eric “Shade” Balderose with engineering by Steve Albini – is set for release on 29th September via Blue Grape Music. They’ve also shared a brand new track, ‘Take Shape’, which features guest vocals from Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan.

Jami says of their new offering: “I have been working on the concept for this video, and others to come, for about a year and a half. I am so thankful to have been able to sit under the learning tree of Max Moore and our DP Eric Robbins. They allowed me to sit in on every minute of this process from hiring to scouting, all the way to final colouring. Being that deep was a revelation and I have found a new love along the way. I couldn’t be prouder of the result.”

Check out the single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Never Far Apart

Theatre Of Cruelty

Take Shape (feat. Billy Corgan)

The Mask Of Sanity Slips

Mirror

A Drone Opting Out Of The Hive

I Fly

Splinter The Soul

The Game

Grooming My Replacement

Snapshot

Circle Through

But A Dream…

The Above