Code Orange have released two new singles, ‘Grooming My Replacement’ and ‘The Game’.

Out now via Blue Grape Music, the tracks follow up the release of ‘What Is Really Underneath?’, a part remix, part soundtrack companion album to 2020’s ‘Underneath’.

Frontman Jami Morgan describes the abrasive tracks as “the bug infested subconscious of a band on the run from its past and future.”

Check them out below, and catch the band at Manchester’s Depot Mayfield for Outbreak Festival on Saturday 24th June.